On Tuesday, the Fergus Falls Nordic team competed at Andes Tower Hills for the Central Lakes Conference Championship.
The snow was fast and the competition was furious. A handful of highlights:
Tucker Henkes placed fourth in the varsity boys freestyle race, which makes him part of the all-conference team. Luke Schroeder placed ninth and David Ronnevik placed 10th, which qualified them for conference honorable mentions. Overall the boys’ varsity team placed third out of six conference teams.
Asked what it took to take fourth place, Henkes with a slight smirk on his face said, "I had to ski fast." Questioned further about what it took to get here he said, "I have worked as hard as I can to get to this point and gave it all I got." In preparation for sections next week, Henke's goal is to, “Not get sick, get rested up and ski enough to maintain but not go too crazy. "
The boys’ JV team also had some strong finishes with Bryce Adams placing seventh, Dillen Jarros placing eighth and Alex Lindgren placing 10th for the classic race. Nick Flugstad placed sixth overall for the JV boys classic ski. After competing all season on the junior high team, Jackson Lysne, Logan Bredenberg and Jon Krava all stepped up to compete at the JV level. Lysne even ended up being the second Otter to cross the line for the JV boys. All three boys performed well; it will be exciting to see them perform in coming years.
For the Otter girls, Brinn Donais placed 15th in the classic race. For the skate race, the Otters had three girls place in the top 20. Annie Mayer placed 16th, Emma Rund placed 18th and Emilie Carlson placed 19th.
“None of our ladies made the all-conference team, but we'd like to give them an honorable mention as these ladies skied a fast race and performed exceedingly well,” Otters coach Josh Scharnberg said.
The JV ladies had a very strong showing on the course. Ahlea Mouser just missed the top 10 and placed 13th overall. The Otters also had three of their girls who usually race with the junior high step up and compete at the JV level. Olivia Swanson, Alexis Wellman and Hannah Scharnberg all finished the JV race with admirable times; they will bring more strength speed for our team in the future.
“Out team is in good shape and looking strong. We'll get in one more hard work out with our sections team on Thursday this week, then taper over the weekend so we're ready for section next Tuesday, Feb. 4. Additionally, our junior high athletes, grades 5-12, will be competing in the junior high championships in Brainerd on Saturday,” Scharnberg said.
