FF Nordic ski team opens season in DL

DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls Nordic ski team opened their season Tuesday at Detroit Mountain where fortunately for competitors the facility makes its own snow. Moorhead High School hosted the race with varsity teams competing in two-person sprint relays and the JV teams competing in a 3.6K skate race.
As a team, in the boys’ varsity relay portion Brainerd (432) took the top spot followed by Little Falls (second, 400) and Moorhead (third, 370) with Fergus Falls (338) finishing fourth. Individually the two-person relay of Zaine Braaten and Max Rogers of Moorhead finished first, in a time of 16:02.30 with the Brainerd duo of Eli Knapp and Mitchell Neumann in second (16:15.00), while Connor Grant and Alex Oberton of Little Falls (17:03.10) rounded out the top three.
Fergus Falls’ best time for the boys in the relay was recorded by David Ronnevik and Anders Anthonisen-Brown as they claimed fourth place in a time of 17:06.20 followed by Thomas Erickson and Luke Schroeder (11th place, 19:41.30); Oliver Thorson and Nicholas Flugstad (14th place, 19:48.70); and Logan Bredenberg and Jackson Lysne (17th place, 21:13.80).
“Pretty much David stepped up and put in the work and has worked really hard,” said Anthonisen-Brown after the race about his duo’s fourth-place finish. “Once I got back in the swing of things and remembered how to pace myself it went pretty well.”
“Fourth place is a tremendous achievement, especially when competing against worthy opponents such as Brainerd and Moorhead,” said Otters head coach Josh Scharnberg.
On the girls’ side of the race finishing first as a team was Brainerd (420) in first place followed by Moorhead (second, 420) and Alexandria (third, 301) with the Otters (256) finishing fifth overall. Taking the the top spot as a relay team was Brainerd’s Annelise Baird and Lily Schaeffer in a time of 19:51.00 joined by another Brainerd team — Allison Rice and Ellie Brown — in second (21:16.00) and Moorhead’s Siri Overturf and Ava Nelson in third (21:41.30). For the Otters girls the top finishers were Annie Mayer and Estee Versteeg (14th place, 25:27.50); followed by Sarah Grotberg and Naomi Dummer (15th place, 25:46.60); Alexis Wellman and Hannah Scharnberg (17th place, 26:23.20); and Anna Erickson and Olivia Swanson (20th place, 29:47.30).
“It was fun to see all the new kids racing,” said Otters girls’ senior captain Ella Mayer. “Overall, it was a really fun day and everyone enjoyed it. Specifically. We had a fun time cheering for Anders (Anthonisen-Brown) and David (Ronnevik).”
Tuesday’s competition was also new assistant coach Kassy Arntson’s first competition with the team.
“It was exciting to see our athletes on skis and racing so well, especially considering for most it was their first time on snow this season,” said Arntson, before answering what drew her to helping coach the team. “I was curious about Nordic Skiing, that was the biggest factor. I look forward to outdoor sports and getting to know the athletes better.”
Otters head coach Josh Scharnberg is also excited to have Arntson assisting this season.
“Kassy is a fantastic addition to the team, she’s connecting well with the kids and she is definitely a positive influence for our Nordic team,” said Scharnberg.
One first-time competitor known well to Otters cross-country fans was freshman Jaden Miller, who competed at the state cross-country meet earlier in the year.