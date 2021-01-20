Pushing through

Fergus Falls Nordic skier David Ronnevik pushes through the course at Maplelag Resort Tuesday. Ronnevik finished ninth overall in the boys' event.

DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls Nordic ski teams hit the course for the first time this season as the Otters competed at the Moorhead Nordic Invite at Maplelag Resort in Detroit Lakes.

“We're a young team and I was curious how that was going to pan out,” Otters head coach Joshua Scharnberg said. “Though we are young, we have a ton of talent and I'm feeling ecstatic about the rest of our season. We had some really nice, all-around finishes.”

Leading the way for the Otter boys was David Ronnevik (15:31.4) with a ninth-place finish. “I've been working out a lot (in the offseason), and it has really paid off. I have a goal of beating Elias Knapp but I fell and lost about 10 seconds,” Ronnevik said.

Rounding out the competition for the Fergus Falls boys were Thomas Erickson (31st, 18:32.9), Micah Mouser (39th, 19:16.4), Logan Bredenberg (44th, 19:47.3), Oliver Thorson (45th, 19:47.8) and Anders Anthonisen-Brown (49th, 20:27.3).

Nick Youso (14:14.8) and Logan Jensen (14:15.1) of Bemidji took first and second, while Brainerd’s Ryan Cady (14:17.7) finished in third. Brainerd would win the meet with Bemidji and Moorhead finishing in the top three. The Otters finished in fourth.

In the girls’ event, Fergus Falls was led by Annie Mayer (20:42.3) and her 23rd place finish. Teammate Ahlea Mouser (25th, 20:52.7) was close behind and Sarah Grotberg (22:17.4) took 32nd. Naomi Dummer (36th, 23:16.2), Alexis Wellman (39th, 23:21.3), Hannah Scharnberg (45th, 24:43.7), Anna Erickson (46th, 24:45.7) and Olivia Swanson (52nd, 26:27.1) also competed.

Alexandria’s Emma Reineke (17:58) won the girls’ event, while Bemidji’s Mary Beth Mathews (17:58) and Ella Simula (18:27.4) took second and third. Alexandria won the meet with Bemidji and Brainerd taking second and third. The Fergus Falls girls finished in fifth.

“It was so much fun to see our kids competing with other schools,” coach Scharnberg added.

The Otters will now compete Saturday in a dual meet against Detroit Lakes at Mt. View Recreation Area at 10 a.m.

