The Otters improved to 9-3 on the season with a sweep of the hot-hitting Morris Tigers. The teams went toe to toe in two closely contested games. The Otters came out on top 7-6 in the openers, then took the nightcap 11-9.
In the opener, the Otters got on top early with a big first inning. Kade Johnson walked ahead of an Isaac Jenc double. Kade scored the games first run on a wild pitch. Dexter Felstul coaxed a walk, while Jenc scored on another wild pitch. Felstul scored on an RBI groundout by Frank Schierer. With two out in the inning the Otters strung together three consecutive singles by Gus Proudfoot, Owen Johnson and Cade Johnson bringing Proudfoot around to score the fourth run.
The Tigers battled back with clutch two-out hitting of their own to put three runs on the board in the second. The Otters got a couple runs back in the third, Landon Noon led off with a walk and scored on a two-out booming double by K. Johnson. Kade scored his second run of the game on a Jenc RBI single to right. The Tigers again battled back to tie it up in the third.
Chase Johnston scored the winning run in the bottom of the fourth as he led off with a walk and came around to score on a Schierer sacrifice. K. Johnson came in to pitch two masterful innings to seal the game for the home team. Felstul started the game and went two innings. Proudfoot pitched an inning in relief as well.
In Game 2, the Tigers jumped on top early with two first-inning runs. The Otters came from behind to take the lead in the 2nd inning. Chase Johnston got things going with a double, which was followed up by hits from C. Johnson and Noon as part of a three-run inning. The Otters again came from behind in the third inning scoring three more runs to take the lead. Jude Moline led off the inning with a single- Felstul, Johnston and Schierer followed up with singles of their own to get the Otters back on top. After the Tigers tied the score in the 4th, the home team went to work with patient at bats working several walks and plating 5 runs. Hayden Heruth and Weston Youngberg had great at bats that started the big inning. Pitching for the Otters in game 2 were Isaac Jenc, Owen Johnson and Chase Johnston.
These were two good wins for this young team as it tested the teams character. Every time they got down they chose to fight back and pick up their teammates.
The Otters play next Wednesday at home against the Wahpeton Huskies.
Hitting leaders for the Otters were C. Johnson, C Johnston and Jenc with two hits. K. Johnson, Felstul, Schierer, Proudfoot, O. Johnson, Noon and Moline a hit each.
