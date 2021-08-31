CROOKSTON — The Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team continues to show improvement as they capsized the hosting Crookston Pirates Saturday with a 4-1 victory. Getting to work early was Shane Zierden who started the scoring eight minutes into the game with an assist from Josiah Vigessa to give the Otters the lead 1-0. Not to be outdone the Pirates would answer back after the Otters’ goalie Jayden Mantueful misplayed the ball giving Crookston a wide-open look at the net that yielded them a 1-1 tie.
For a while it looked like the first half would end in a tie until Fergus Falls’ offense opened up, connecting on two late-half goals. The first came with under two minutes left to play after a corner-kick scramble that saw Aiden Shern in the right place at the right time capitalize on the look by netting the goal to give the Otters the lead 2-1. Then only 90 seconds later after the Pirates failed to clear the ball Otters up-and-comer Jose Rodriguez would score for the final time in the half to increase Fergus Falls’ lead to a comfortable 3-1 going into the break.
In the second half Fergus Falls would pick up where they left off when about three minutes into the action Shern scored his second goal of the game on a Zierden corner kick to end all scoring at 4-1. The rest of the half played out even with each team unable to capitalize on anything significant led by some good goaltending by both teams.
For the Otters, goalie Mantueful started in the net and stopped eight of nine shots on goal. With 15 minutes left in the game Leighton Buckmier would enter the game stopping three of three attempts on the net.
“We started a little slow but got the kinks worked out and our defense stood very strong and we controlled the ball pretty well down the stretch,” said Otters head coach Joel Heikes after the game.
In Otters JV soccer action Fergus Falls fell to the Pirates 4-3. Scoring goals for the maroon and gold were Jadan Heikes, Francisco Rodriguez and Marshall Fellbaum.
The Otters will now return home to face the Alexandria Cardinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
