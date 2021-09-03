The Fergus Falls Otters football team flooded the Detroit Lakes Lakers with strong offense and defense in Friday’s home/season opener defeating their rivals 29-15.
After a back-and-forth first quarter that saw both teams play to a standstill, the Otters broke the scoring drought in the second quarter after forcing the Lakers to punt and capping off a 55-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carter Thielke with 11:49 left to play in the second quarter. Jaydon Manteufel would make good on the extra-point kick putting the Otters up over the Lakers 7-0.
It looked as though Fergus Falls was losing some of their energy as the Lakers began putting a drive together until the Otters’ Andrew Johnson picked off a pass returning it to Detroit Lakes’ 20-yard line. After a loss on yards in the series, Thielke would once again show great reserve connecting with Cole Zierdan on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Manteufel would once again make good on the point after putting the Otters up 14-0 going into halftime.
The Otters would receive to open the second half but the Lakers defense came out of the break with a renewed focus that forced Fergus Falls to punt. From there it was all Detroit Lakes’ running back Mason Carrier who began racking up yardage on the ground. The Lakers would eventually run one into the end zone and convert on the run after to close the gap on Fergus Falls’ lead 14-8. Continuing in the third quarter Detroit Lakes appeared to have the momentum defensively keeping the Otters’ hands full, forcing a punt resulting in a 65-yard Lakers drive with quarterback Bradly Swiers connecting with tight end Hunter Korth for a 15-yard touchdown pass, followed by a successful after-point kick to put the Lakers up by one over the Otters 15-14. Detroit Lakes would eventually see Carrier leave the game with an injury and with him the majority of their offensive output.
In the fourth quarter the Otters would buckle down to get the job done putting up two more touchdowns for the win. The first by way of a 65-yard drive ending with another Thielke keeper this time from 2-yards out followed by a successful two-point conversion by Andrew Johnson (22-15), and the second with 2:15 left to play in the game as Thielke and Zierden connected for a second time with a 71-yard touchdown pass for the 29-15 final after another successful Manteufel extra-point kick.
Offensive leaders for the Otters were Thielke who was 11-for-19 with 230 yards passing, two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes, followed by Zierden as he pulled down six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, the Otters had 25 carries for 55 yards and put up 285 yards of total offense.
The Lakers’ quarterbacks combined were 6-for-15 for 61 yards in the air. Before leaving due to injury Detroit Lakes running back Carrier had 12 carries for 119 yards. The Lakers had 37 total carries for 196 yards and put up 257 yards in total offense.
The Otters will now look to carry over the momentum from tonight’s big win as they hit the road to take on Park Rapids at 7 p.m. Friday.
