The Fergus Falls swimming and diving team hosted the Otter Invite Saturday against Detroit Lakes and Thief River Falls. Taking the top spot was Detroit Lakes (569) followed closely by Fergus Falls (523) and Thief River Falls (388).
“These are two teams we will be competing with at our section meet in November. The girls did a great job. Many best times were swam with a total of 40 best times performed. This meet is fun, and the enthusiasm was high. It was also our first meet where we had our MS team participate,” said Otters head coach Joyce Monk. “Many additional events were added to the format in this meet giving more opportunities to all swimmers to succeed and try different events. We swim against a tough lineup of conference meets each week so the opportunity of competing against two teams in our section is refreshing, as well as a sneak preview of what to expect at our section meet.”
The Otters’ next swim meet is Thursday at St. Cloud Apollo High School at 6 p.m.
Results for the Otters at Saturday’s Otter Invite are as follows:
200 Medley Relay
1. Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Emilie Carlson, Annie Mayer (2:01.53); 5. Tess Seay, Ava Werner, Shelby Tabbut, Daphnie Nadgwick (2:20.47); 6. Hannah Fear, Alexis Thoma, Jerzie Smith, Ava Api (2:23.58); 8. Alaina Bailly, Isabel Kloster, AudrieAnne Nadgwick, Mylie Piekarski (2:41.44).
200 Freestyle
2. Jerzie Smith (2:27.99); 8. Isabel Kloster (3:01.50).
100 IM
3. Shelby Tabbut (1:15.02); 5. Estee VerSteeg (1:17.62); 6. Daphnie Nadgwick (1:19.05); 7. Alaina Bailly (1:20.73); 8. Tess Seay (1:22.31); 9. Jerzie Smith (1:23.28); 12. AudrieAnne Nadgwick (1:30.95).
200 IM
2. Aisling Cox (2:34.20); 3. Karlie Petersen (2:41.76).
50 Freestyle
1. Alexis Wellman (26.85); 6. Ava Api (29.55); 9. AudrieAnne Nadgwick (33.83); 13. Amelia McFarland (41.32); 15. Grace Neuleib (50.35); 16. Seanna Mittelstadt (50.91).
Diving
4. Mayah Fear (161.80); 5. Elsa Bailly (141.05); 7. Elyse Adams (126.95); 8. Mashayla Mau (126.10).
50 Butterfly
2. Annie Mayer (31.59); 3. Daphnie Nadgwick (34.42); 4. Shelby Tabbut (34.48); 6. Alaina Bailly (35.83); 7. Alexis Thoma (37.82); 9. Brooklyn Walden (44.47).
100 Butterfly
2. Emilie Carlson (1:16.49); 4. Ava Api (1:23.76).
100 Freestyle
4. Hannah Fear (1:06.83); 11. Hope Neuleib (1:26.42); 12. Grace Neuleib (2:02.78).
500 Freestyle
1. Alexis Wellman (6:00.97).
200 Freestyle Relay
1. Emilie Carlson, Mayah Fear, Annie Mayer, Alexis Wellman (1:47.49); 4. Shelby Tabbut, Ava Werner, Ava Api, Estee VerSteeg (2:01.30); 8. Mylie Piekarski, Isabel Kloster, Brooklyn Walden, AudrieAnne Nadgwick (2:20.13); 10. Seanna Mittelstadt, Grace Neuleib, Amelia McFarland, Hope Neuleib (3:10.35).
50 Backstroke
3. Mylie Piekarski (42.97); 4. Amelia McFarland (50.11).
100 Backstroke
2. Aisling Cox (1:10.38); 6. Hannah Fear (1:16.90); 7. Tess Seay (1:19.58); 11. Brooklyn Walden (1:35.25).
50 Breaststroke
2. Annie Mayer (35.91); 3. Karlie Petersen (36.14); 4. Mayah Fear (38.66); 5. Ava Werner (39.00); 8. Isabel Kloster (48.58); 9. Mylie Piekarski (49.03); 10. Hope Neuleib (51.50).
100 Breaststroke
2. Emilie Carlson (1:20.80); 6. Estee VerSteeg (1:26.23); 8. Alexis Thoma (1:33.54).
400 Freestyle Relay
2. Mayah Fear, Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Alexis Wellman (4:08.85); 5. Hannah Fear, Daphnie Nadgwick, Tess Seay, Estee VerSteeg (4:40.46); 7. Alaina Bailly, Alexis Thoma, Brooklyn Walden, Jerzie Smith (4:58.87).
