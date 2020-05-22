On Thursday, May 14, Fergus Falls Otters Youth Baseball announced through its Facebook page that the organization is going forward with the season “while following the appropriate guidelines”  in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this moment per the group’s Facebook announcement registration for 10U to 12U is closed and is not accepting any more “unless spots open up.” For ages 13U and up registration ends May 28, 2020.

Below is an outline for each level:

 

10-12U

All those registered will be split up fairly into four different teams. These four teams will play against each other once the organization is allowed to start playing games. Practices will start approximately June 8 while following the appropriate guidelines.

 

13-15U

The plan is to play in the local Babe Ruth League as has been done in the past. Depending on registration numbers the team may have tryouts. Tryouts/practices will start approximately June 1 while following appropriate guidelines. Games will start once allowed.

 

16U and up

With the Legion/Jr. Legion season canceled, the organization is looking at affiliating with Senior Babe Ruth. There is an option to have two teams, a 16U team and a 16U to 18U team (those born after Jan. 1, 2001, are eligible). Depending on registration numbers there may be tryouts. Tryouts/practices will start approximately June 1 while following appropriate guidelines. Games will start once allowed.

Contact Fergus Falls Otters Youth Baseball with any questions at 218-731-5976.

