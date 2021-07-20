Otter Tail Central (OTC) 15U fell to Fergus Falls 7-6 on Saturday on the final play of the game. The game was tied at six with Fergus Falls batting in the bottom of the seventh when Alex Ellison singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
OTC collected nine hits and Fergus Falls had 11 in the high-scoring affair. OTC opened up scoring in the first inning, scoring three runs on four opening inning hits. Fergus Falls scored three runs in the fifth inning. Carston Fronning, Brock Sherman and Jack Ratz all drove in runs in the frame. Logan Larson was credited with the victory for Fergus Falls. The fireballer lasted five innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out one.
Teddy Grabe took the loss for OTC. The righty lasted 1 ⅔ innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out one and walking one. Eric Fick started the game for OTC. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out two. Levi King started the game for Fergus Falls. King allowed four hits and three runs over two innings, walking zero.
Soren Floden led OTC with two hits in three at-bats.
Fergus Falls collected 11 hits. Ellison, Sherman and Ratz each had multiple hits for Fergus Falls. Andrew Klinnert led Fergus Falls with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 10 stolen bases.
“I’m extremely proud of the way we battled in today’s game and in all games the entire weekend. We never went into any inning thinking this will be the last one and fought all the way to the bitter end. After our opening round loss, we could have easily rolled over and gone 0-2, but not for one second did any player stop fighting. We’ll continue to battle into the state tournament next weekend on our home turf,” said head coach Ryan Hendrickson.
OTC finishes third in the district and will host the 15U state Babe Ruth tournament July 22-25 in Henning and Battle Lake. Sixteen teams from across the state will battle in pool play on Thursday and Friday followed by an eight-team single elimination tournament to close out the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.