The Fergus Falls Riverdogs gave the fans an offensive show Saturday, July 18 as the home team used a 10-run fourth inning to blowout the Kensington Outlaws 15-3.
“There were over 100 fans at the game,” Riverdogs coach Dave Hjelm said. “It was a great night of baseball. Started with Steven Hagstrom throwing out the first pitch to Jake Axell. We had free drawings each inning, giving out hats, koozies, signed baseballs and kids bats.”
While a great number of fans were in attendance, the bats for Fergus Falls got hot.
Joey Geiszler led the Riverdogs at the plate going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while teammate Nick Foss went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Monte Fredrickson (2), Eric Anderson (2), Matt Larson (2), Matt Cole (2), Jake Axell (2), Adam Baker, Jarrod Adams and Russ Nelson all touched the plate in the victory.
“Want to thank everyone for coming out to the game and also want to thank Katie Cole and Jeffery Saunders for doing the music and scoreboard for us, as well as Greg Styba for doing our announcing and signing the national anthem,” Hjelm added.
The Riverdogs will be back on the road as they travel to take on Alexandria at 8 p.m. Friday and then travel to Urbank for a 5 p.m. game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.