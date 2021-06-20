The Fergus Falls Riverdogs used a trio of high-run innings to upend the visiting Clarissa Cubs 13-3 Friday.
After falling behind 2-0 in 2 1/2 innings, the Riverdogs plated five runs in the bottom of the third, four in the fourth and four more in the fifth to end the game via 10-run rule.
Nick Foss picked up the win on the mound for Fergus Falls pitching five innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run on two hits.
Leading the way for the Riverdogs at the plate was Foss and Dustin Wynn. Both players went 3-for-3 from the plate and scored three runs. Matt Larson (4), Chris Weiderich (2), John Carello (2), Monte Fredrickson (2) and Joey Geiszler (2) each had multiple RBIs in the victory.
The game that the Riverdogs had scheduled to be played in Menahga on Sunday, June 20, was postponed due to the weather in the area and has tentatively been rescheduled to be played in Menahga on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.
The Riverdogs will be back in action with another home game as they welcome in the Becker Buzzards Sunday at 1 p.m.
Fergus Falls 13, Clarissa 3
R
CLA 110 10 — 3
FF 005 44 — 13
