Fergus Falls senior football player Brenden Adams signed his national letter of intent to play football for Minnesota State University Moorhead next season.
The 6-4, 312-pounder played offensive line for the Otters. Dragons head coach Steve Laqua spoke about Adams’ commitment both on and off the field and his work ethic.
Adams joins a class that Laqua has said is one of the best recruiting classes at MSUM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.