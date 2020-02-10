Fergus Falls senior football player Brenden Adams signed his national letter of intent to play football for Minnesota State University Moorhead next season.

The 6-4, 312-pounder played offensive line for the Otters. Dragons head coach Steve Laqua spoke about Adams’ commitment both on and off the field and his work ethic.

Adams joins a class that Laqua has said is one of the best recruiting classes at MSUM.

