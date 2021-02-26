ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls fans celebrated Otter basketball player Dominic Aguilar Thursday as the senior recorded his 1,000th career point, but the hosting Alexandria Cardinals did not join in the festivities as they picked up a 56-40 Central Lakes Conference win.
Alexandria controlled the game from the tipoff as the Cardinals went into the break with a 30-14 lead.
In the second half, the Otters battled back as they cut the lead to 10, but the Cardinals refocused and closed out the game for the win.
Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 24 points, while Luke Newman grabbed six rebounds for Fergus Falls in the game.
Alexandria had three players in double figures with Myles Sanstead leading the way with 20 points.
The Otters will look to get back on track as they host CLC rival Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
