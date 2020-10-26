DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team closed out its season at the Section 8A with several team members recording scores in the Otters fourth-place team finish.
“The Otters had a fabulous meet,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “As a team they Dropped 112 seconds off their seed times. This team has worked so hard all season long, and it showed up strong in Detroit Lakes today. It’s unfortunate that due to COVID-19 we will not be able to have a state meet. If there was a state meet our medley relay placing second would be competing this weekend.”
The Otters (231) finished outside the top three in the meet as Grand Rapids (535), Detroit Lakes (364) and Park Rapids (360) finished first through third.
The top individual performance for the Otters came from Emilie Carlson as she finished first in the 200 IM (2:18.01) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.39). Teammate Emma Koeckeritz took third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.68.
Other top individual finishes were Lianna Jepson in the 100 freestyle (fifth, 58.83) and 100 backstroke (fifth, 1:07.90), Emily Werner in the 200 freestyle (ninth, 2:11.69) and 100 butterfly (ninth, 1:08.89), Alexis Wellman in the 200 freestyle (10th, 2:11.96) and 500 freestyle (11th, 6:04.39), Mayah Fear in diving (11th, 255.75), Annie Mayer in the 50 freestyle (14th, 27.42), Karlie Petersen in the 100 breaststroke (15th, 1:19.47) and 100 freestyle (16th, 1:01.48), Devin Nanson (15th, 1:15.59), Abigail Gronwald in diving (16th, 237.15) and Olivia Herzberg in the 200 IM (16th, 2:35.28).
In the relay events, the team of Koeckeritz, Mayer, Carlson and Jepson (1:57.95) finished second in the 200 medley and took fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:43.65). In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Wellman, Werner, Petersen and Herzberg (4:14.74) finished in sixth.
