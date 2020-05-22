Fergus Falls senior Sabrina Fronning signed her national letter of intent to play for the M State Spartans women’s basketball team in 2020-21.
Fronning has spent six years as a member of the volleyball, basketball and track and field programs at Fergus Falls High School, serving as captain in all three sports as a senior, and also as a junior in basketball. She has earned several awards in all of her sports including all-conference, all-state tournament team, all-star team and all-state academic team in basketball. She was also a two-time qualifier for the Minnesota State High School Track and Field meet.
“I am thrilled to have an incredible athlete like Sabrina on my roster,” exclaimed M State women’s basketball coach Jodi Holleman. “I am amazed at the intensity, determination and quickness that she brings to both ends of the floor. I can’t wait to put her on the front end of our full-court presses. She is going to bring a lot of excitement and energy into the Spartan gym!”
Fronning also excelled academically, making the A-honor roll from seventh through 12th grades. She was a member of the National Honor Society for two years, served on the student council for two years, was a Tri-College participant for two years, a member of the Knowledge Bowl team for one year and was also the recipient of the Outstanding Otter award.
“One word that describes Sabrina above everything else is winner,” added Holleman. “Everything she has done at Fergus Falls High School, she has been extremely successful, whether it was volleyball, basketball, track, or academics. She knows how to win!”
In her basketball career at Fergus Falls, Fronning scored 815 points, grabbed 357 rebounds, dished out 369 assists and came up with 316 steals. Her Otter teams were 83-32 in her four years as a varsity player. She played on a section championship team in 2018-19 and was on a pair of section runner-up teams in 2017-18 and 2019-20. The Otters lost those two title games by a total of three points.
