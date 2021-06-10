The Fergus Falls track and field teams saw two members qualify for the Class AA state meet Wednesday at the first day of the Section 8AA meet.
For the girls, Ainsley Hansen advanced to the state meet in the high jump. Hansen finished as runner-up with a jump of 5-feet-2-inches.
“To secure her place she had to compete in a jump off with Ava Thoennes (of Rocori),” Otter girls head coach Niki Welde said. “She really ended the jump off a beautiful jump. We are looking forward to having one more meet to jump in this season.”
Also reaching the medal stand for the girls were Svea Smedstad in the discus (fourth, 113-09.5), Emily Nuss in the 3200 meter run (eighth, 12:11.01) and Hansen in the long jump (eighth, 16-05.5).
Continuing a strong sophomore campaign, Fergus Falls boys thrower Alex Jensen advanced to the state meet winning the shot put with a throw of 54-07.
Also reaching the podium for the Otter boys was Jordan Lee in the pole vault (fourth, 12-04).
The Otters will close out the section meet Saturday at home at 9:30 a.m.
