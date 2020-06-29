Daniel Harstad of Fergus Falls would claim his second consecutive win in the Short Tracker division at I-94 Sure Step Speedway Friday, June 26.
Other winners at the track included Ryan Mikkelson of Alexandria (Limited Late Model), Matt Baker of St. Joseph (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds), Brady Gerdes of Villard (WISSOTA Modifieds) and Dave Mass of East Bethel (WISSOTA Super Stock).
Limited Late Model
A Feature: 1. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 2. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 3. Larry Fitzsimmons, East Bethel; 4. Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 5. Derek Quinn, Brandon; 6. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 7. Rick Nelson, Alexandria; 8. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 9. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 10. Mike Hart, Erhard; 11. Scott Lehn, Albany; 12 (DNF). Ryan Bjerke, Clear Lake, South Dakota; 13 (DNF). Ryan Satter, Dent; 14 (DNF). Brady Mellendorf, Brandt, South Dakota; 15 (DNF). Brad Staples, Herman; 16 (DNF). Bradley Vigen, Grand Forks, North Dakota; 17 (DNF). Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 18 (DNF). Keith Konold, Brandt, South Dakota; 19 (DNF). Bryce Sward, Nelson; 20 (DNF). Tony Robertson, Watkins.
Short Tracker
A Feature: 1. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 2. Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 3. Brady Hagen, Montevideo; 4. Brent Engler, Barrett; 5. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 6. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton, North Dakota; 7. Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 8. Kevin Youngquist, BARNEY, North Dakota; 9. Danielle Stevens, Elizabeth; 10. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 11. Andy Booke, Wahpeton, North Dakota; 12. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 13. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 14. Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; 15. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 16 (DNF). Kannen Lund, Brandon.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature: 1. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 2. Mike Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 3. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 4. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 5. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 6. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 7. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 8. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 9. Kyle Langland, Enderlin, North Dakota; 10. Alex Langland, Enderlin, North Dakota; 11. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 12. Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 13. Aaron Blacklance, Thief River Falls; 14. Justin Bjorklund, Glenwood; 15. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 16. Justin VanEps, Pennock; 17. Josh Backman, Alberta; 18. Michelle Lund, Brandon; 19. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 20. Jason Thimmesh, Garfield; 21. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 22. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 23. Abby Gierke, Villard; 24. Rick Norman, Underwood; 25 (DNF). Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 26 (DNF). Wes Drake, Fergus Falls.
B Feature 1: 1. Josh Backman, Alberta; 2. Jason Thimmesh, Garfield; 3. Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 4. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 5. Rick Norman, Underwood; 6. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 7. Nathaniel Persson, Sacred Heart; 8. Jamie Thorstad, Morris; 9 (DNF). Tate Blascyk, Kensington; 10. (DNF). Robert Persson, Montevideo; 11 (DNF). Brody Krenz, Alexandria; DNS. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature : 1. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 2. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 3. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 4. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 5. Dave Cain, Corcoran; 6. Brian Haben, Appleton; 7. Blake Jegtvig, Hawley; 8. Brett Hoium, Villard; 9. Matt Gilbertson, Montevideo; 10. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 11. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 12. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 13. Jon Tollakson, Montevideo; 14. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 15. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 16. Dan Pederson, Underwood; 17. Ryan Pommerer, Oriska, North Dakota; 18. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 19. Dylan Zabel, Selby, South Dakota; 20. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 21 (DNF). Jake Wildman, Glenwood; 22 (DNF). Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, South Dakota; 23 (DNF). Mike Stearns, Hecla, South Dakota; 24 (DNF). Aaron Holtan, Newfolden; 25 (DNF). Chris Mensen, Carlos; 26 (DNF). Zach Johnson, Lowry; DNS. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature: 1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 3. Eric Riley, Morris; 4. Jim Williams, DeGraff; 5. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 6. Andrew Bangsund, Alexandria; 7. Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 8. Kyle Dykhoff, Perham; 9. Bryan Crandall, Herman; 10. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 11. Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend; 12. Mike Hart, Erhard; 13. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 14. Jeff Ekdahl, Oakdale; 15. Cole Kannegiesser, Hancock; 16. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 17. Kaden Woodie, Milaca; 18. Derek Wettstein, Little Falls; 19. Christopher Winter Jr., Hoffman; 20 (DNF). Jack Koranda, Bluffton.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature: 1. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 2. Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids; 3. Don Eischens, Richmond; 4. Jacob Knapper, Montevideo; 5. William Lund, Brandon; 6. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 7. Travis Scott, Glenwood; 8. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 9. Jason Cook, Brandon; 10. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 11. Jon Crouse, Alexandria; 12. Matt Fester, Grove City; 13. Colton Budreau, Zimmerman; 14. Carson Miller, Carlos; 15 (DNF). Dexton Koch, Becker; 16 (DNF). Tim Johnson, Brainerd; 17 (DNF). Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 18 (DNF). Tony Arneson, Alexandria; 19. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 20 (DNF). Shawn Wageman, Breezy Point; 21 (DNF). Josh Zimpel, Braham; DNS. Jim Critser, Cyrus.
