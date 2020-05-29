Fergus Falls senior Jade Zierden has committed to play for the Augsburg women’s hockey team.
Zierden earned all-tournament honors for the Otters in 2019, was a captain last season and was a five-year letterwinner. She compiled 90 points (31 goals, 59 assists). Her senior season saw her score eight goals and record 17 assists for 25 points in 25 games. She was also named to the Central Lakes All-Conference team member as a junior and a senior.
Academically, Zierden was named to the Academic All-State Team. She will be pursuing a major in mathematics at Augsburg.
