Fergus Falls girls’ cross country runner Emily Nuss received Central Lakes All-Conference honors for the 2020 season.

Without a conference championship, the Central Lakes Conference took the top four finishes of each runner in the conference. The top 16 were given all-conference honors, while the next 10 were named honorable mention.

Nuss would finish 14th with an average time of 20:24. Leading the way were Willmar runners Erin (19:13) and Lauren Eilers (19:17) and Alexandria’s  Aleah Miller (19:34).

