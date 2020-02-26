Spartans sign Strom
Buy Now

Fergus Falls volleyball player Kaia Strom signs her letter of intent to play for the M State Spartans in the fall.

Kaia Strom, senior setter from Kennedy Secondary School, has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans.

Kaia has two years of varsity volleyball experience and as a senior was named team captain and also received all-conference honors.

“Kaia is a very talented setter and I’m so thrilled that she has decided to continue on with her athletic career at M State,” Spartans volleyball coach Abby Crowser said. “She has great court awareness and is an offensive threat when she’s up at the net. She’ll be a valuable addition to our 2020 volleyball team.”

Kaia is the daughter of Eric and Susanne Strom of Fergus Falls.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments