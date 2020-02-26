Kaia Strom, senior setter from Kennedy Secondary School, has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans.
Kaia has two years of varsity volleyball experience and as a senior was named team captain and also received all-conference honors.
“Kaia is a very talented setter and I’m so thrilled that she has decided to continue on with her athletic career at M State,” Spartans volleyball coach Abby Crowser said. “She has great court awareness and is an offensive threat when she’s up at the net. She’ll be a valuable addition to our 2020 volleyball team.”
Kaia is the daughter of Eric and Susanne Strom of Fergus Falls.
