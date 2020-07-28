Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Swanson pitcher Ben Swanson would pitch a five-inning no-hitter as Fergus Falls defeated Prairie River Baseball Association (PRBA) 11-0 Monday.

Swanson would roll through the innings as he recorded eight strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Team Swanson scored two runs in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth to end the game early.

Gavin Pausch, Brandon Brown and Isaac Johnson each recorded two RBIs for Fergus Falls, while Pausch, Bo Bring and Kellen Stenstrom each had two hits in the game.

