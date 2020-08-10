Limited Late Model driver Ben Wolden of Fergus Falls took a checkered flag in the race at I-94 Sure Step Speedway, while Rice’s Shane Sabraski captured both first-place finishes in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and WISSOTA Super Stock Friday, Aug. 7.
Wolden and Sabraski were joined on victory road by Cole Greseth of Harwood, North Dakota (Short Trackers), and Ryan Mikkelson of Alexandria (WISSOTA Late Model).
Limited Late Model
A Feature: 1. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 2. Brad Staples, Herman; 3. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 4. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 5. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 6. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 7. Mike Hart, Erhard; 8. Richard Chasteen, Elk River; 9. Tony Robertson, Watkins; 10 (DNF). Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 11 (DNF). Derek Quinn, Brandon.
Short Tracker
A Feature: 1. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 2. Carter Rieland, St. Cloud; 3. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 4. Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 5. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 6. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 7. Zach Besmehn, Baxter; 8. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 9. Shawn Robinson, Dalton; 10. Randy Thompson, Lake Park; 11. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 12. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 13. Danielle Stevens, Elizabeth; 14. Brady Molter, Rothsay; 15. Brandon Fletschock, Dilworth; 16. Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; 17. Kevin Schmidt, Fergus Falls; 18. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 19. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 20. Jacob Hagen, Elbow Lake; 21 (DNF). Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 22 (DNF). Jadyn Brusven, Baxter; 23 (DNF). Andy Booke, Wahpeton; 24 (DNF). Brady Hagen, Montevideo; DNS. Brent Engler, Barrett.
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature:1. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 2. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 3. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 4. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 5. Casey Meyer, Wahpeton; 6. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 7. Trevor Anderson, Watertown, South Dakota; 8. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 9. Dustin Hapka, Fargo; 10. Dustin Bluhm, Herman; 11. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; DNS. Greg Meyer, Wahpeton.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature:1. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 2. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 3. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 4. Corey Storck, Morris; 5. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 6. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 7. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 8. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 9. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 10. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 11. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 12. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 13. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 14. Tate Blascyk, Kensington; 15. Rick Norman, Underwood; 16 (DNF). Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 17 (DNF). Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 18 (DNF). Michelle Lund, Brandon.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature:1. Shane Sabraski, Rice; 2. Kevin Burdick, Proctor; 3. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 4. Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 5. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 6. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 7. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 8. Tony Arneson, Alexandria; 9. Jim Critser, Cyrus; 10 (DNF). Travis Scott, Glenwood; 11 (DNF). Tim Johnson, Brainerd; 12 (DNF). Jon Crouse, Alexandria; 13 (DNF). Ben Johnson, New London; 14 (DNF). Nicholas Jacobson, Bemidji; 15 (DNF). William Lund, Brandon; 16 (DNF). Dave Mass, East Bethel; DNS. Ryan Flaten, Madison.
