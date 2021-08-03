Fergus Falls racer Sam Zender captured the checkered flag in the Viessman Late Model edging out another local standout Ben Wolden who took second place.
Other night’s winners were Matt Pederson (Short Tracker) from Lake Park; St. Joseph’s Matt Baker (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, A Feature 1); Scott Bintz (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, B Feature 1) from Jamestown, North Dakota; Lindsey Hansen (WISSOTA, B Feature 2) from Fargo, North Dakota; Dave Mass (WISSOTA Street Stock) from East Bethel; and Dan Ebert (WISSOTA Modifieds) from Lake Shore.
Viemann Late Model
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7S-Sam Zender[7]; 2. 50-Ben Wolden[8]; 3. 11*-Larry Samuelson[3]; 4. 20-Dave Zimmerman[4]; 5. 2Q-Derek Quinn[12]; 6. 10-Brad Staples[6]; 7. 24-Tony Robertson[13]; 8. 76-Dustin Johanneck[5]; 9. 17-Zack Tysdal[2]; 10. 27-Jarrett Huus[10]; 11. 85-Blake Saathoff[11]; 12. 24H-Mike Hart[14]; 13. 29-Johnny Lindgren[1]; 14. 27G-Tony Grimes[15]; 15. (DNF) 69T-Nick Thoreson[9]
Short Tracker
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 6T-Matt Pederson[6]; 2. 00-Kevin Youngquist[8]; 3. 21-Zach Kort[5]; 4. 50M-Brady Molter[4]; 5. 0-Shawn Beto[9]; 6. 78-Hunter Goulet[11]; 7. 18W-David Wahl[1]; 8. 3E-Devin Goulet[16]; 9. 12-Brent Engler[2]; 10. 75JR-Jake Karch[15]; 11. H2O-Nic Hiles[12]; 12. 01-Caleb Beto[14]; 13. (DNF) 15H-Jeff Hanson[3]; 14. (DNF) 24-Mike Hart[18]; 15. (DNF) 45-Danielle Jennen[10]; 16. (DNF) 30B-Wade Bergerud[13]; 17. (DNS) 84-Adrian Kubitz; 18. (DNS) 13-Curtis Huseth
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
A Feature 1 (26 Laps): 1. 27-Matt Baker[5]; 2. 42-Ron Saurer[3]; 3. 33XF-Justin Froemming[4]; 4. 2G-Brock Gronwold[6]; 5. L1-Shane Howell[8]; 6. 33N-Jeff Nelson[7]; 7. 5X-Dan Pederson[2]; 8. 17B-Zach Benson[11]; 9. 5C-Justin Bjorklund[12]; 10. 7S-Sam Zender[14]; 11. 57-Corey Storck[17]; 12. 1S-Scott Bintz[21]; 13. 10-Justin VanEps[23]; 14. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[16]; 15. 32-Lindsey Hansen[22]; 16. 24-Taylor Bitzan[9]; 17. 8F-Dan Flowers[20]; 18. 11-Ashton Schulte[24]; 19. 12X-Jamie Norman[26]; 20. (DNF) TS42-Scott Samuelson[13]; 21. (DNF) 13-Scott Oeltjen[18]; 22. (DNF) 51-Avery Anderson[10]; 23. (DNF) 50C-Cody Lee[15]; 24. (DNF) 3P-David Pixley[25]; 25. (DNF) 3T-Travis Schulte[19]; 26. (DNF) 8-Jon Carlson[1]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Scott Bintz[5]; 2. 10-Justin VanEps[9]; 3. 3P-David Pixley[4]; 4. 50H-Haley Lee[3]; 5. 99-Bob Sagen[2]; 6. 1M-Jon McCain[8]; 7. 24X-Rick Norman[6]; 8. 28-Tristyn Lick[7]; 9. 210-Ryan Fletcher[10]; 10. 00-Morgan Haack[11]; 11. (DNF) 30-Cole Neset[1]
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Lindsey Hansen[1]; 2. 11-Ashton Schulte[6]; 3. 12X-Jamie Norman[2]; 4. 97-Michelle Hutt[4]; 5. 41-Zack Tysdal[3]; 6. (DNF) 13K-Brad King[10]; 7. (DNF) 02X-Grace Oeltjen[8]; 8. (DNF) 17V-Colton Vogel[7]; 9. (DNF) 8K-Kyle Preston[5]; 10. (DNS) 2B-Tayten Blascyk
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 12X-Dave Mass[6]; 2. 67-Ryan Satter[8]; 3. 05-Kyle Howland[3]; 4. 19-Cole Greseth[2]; 5. 33-Daniel Aberle[5]; 6. 16-Greg Platzer[9]; 7. 44-Avery Wendt[10]; 8. 10-Darek Turner[12]; 9. 2K-Tyler Klugman[7]; 10. (DNF) 12-Kevin Pender[4]; 11. (DNF) 2U-Kasey Ussatis[11]; 12. (DNF) 4-Brent Clemensen[1]
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1 (26 Laps): 1. 60-Dan Ebert[8]; 2. 2C-Dave Cain[4]; 3. 5H-Brett Hoium[2]; 4. 26G-Ryan Gierke[3]; 5. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[5]; 6. 2X-Brady Gerdes[11]; 7. 6X-Zach Johnson[6]; 8. 18A-Landon Atkinson[22]; 9. 99W-Jake Wildman[12]; 10. 24-Brandon Dolman[10]; 11. 6*-Brian Haben[7]; 12. 85-Jayson Good[13]; 13. 12-Matt Aukland[17]; 14. 10X-Dustin Bitzan[18]; 15. 21X-Travis Saurer[19]; 16. 6T-Corky Thomas[14]; 17. 2J-Blake Jegtvig[25]; 18. 211-Phil Braun[16]; 19. 7T-Joseph Thomas[24]; 20. 15X-Blake Boelens[20]; 21. 26X-Brent Pulskamp[21]; 22. (DNF) 5-Luke Lick[9]; 23. (DNF) 5K-Tyler Kaeter[1]; 24. (DNF) 53-Chris Mensen[15]; 25. (DNF) 31X-Matt Smith[23]
