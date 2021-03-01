The Fergus Falls Otter 12UA hockey team braved the cold to take on the Pirates of Crookston on Sunday, Feb. 7.
Despite the deep freeze outside, the visiting Otters brought the heat right away. Rachel DeBrito started the scoring for the maroon and gold with two goals in the first period: the first was unassisted, and the second was aided by Lydia Johnson.
In the second, the only goal was a defense special, with Brook Zierden making good on a pass from Averie Tonneson. Then, in the final period of play, Johnson earned a solo score for Otter goal No. 4. Not long after, Shay Katzenmeyer brought the scales to 4-0. Then, for the grand finale, Katzenmeyer provided the assist for Johnson’s second goal of the game.
In addition to the five goals scored, the Otters placed another 29 shots on Crookston’s goalie. Otter goalies Ella Rosa Sem and Olivia Jurgens earned shared credit in their third shutout of the season.
