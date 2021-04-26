Fergus Falls seventh grade baseball team opens season in dramatic walk-off fashion by winning the Jake Laber Invitational Tournament in North Fargo.
The seventh-graders went 3-0 in the tournament and showed promise in their first action of the season.
The cold and wet weather of spring hasn’t allowed very many opportunities for teams to get outside and play, or even practice, but the seventh-graders demonstrated that skill work indoors can be transferred to the diamond as they consistently made plays in the field, threw strikes, and had quality at-bats which led to run scoring opportunities.
Fergus Falls opened up with a 4-2 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) on Friday night. The scoring started with three runs in the top of the first when Jacob Fronning reached on an error, followed by singles by Parker Thielke, Micah Johnson and Hunter Powers. That would be all that Jackson Conklin would need as he was strong on the mound going four solid innings. Micah Johnson earned the save striking out the side and shutting down the Rebels in the home half of the fifth to secure the win.
The Otters managed five hits (Thielke 2-2, M. Johnson 1-2, Powers 1-2, Joey Metcalf 1-1).
Pitching: Conklin 4IP, 1H, 2R,0ER, 5K, 1BB, Johnson 1IP, 0R, 3K
The night cap on Friday night was a similar story as the seventh-graders took down Valley City (North Dakota) 6-2 thanks to a strong combined pitching performance of Ethan Swedberg and Hunter Powers as they denied Valley City of any hits in the contest on the combined no-hitter.
The time limit and weather shortened game lasted only four innings but the Otters jumped out with five runs in the home half of the first thanks to a Valley City error, three walks and RBI singles from Conklin and Johnson the seventh-graders had the early 5-1 advantage and would eventually cruise to a 6-2 victory.
The Otters only managed three hits, led by Johnson 2-2 and Conklin 1-1, but took advantage of three Valley City errors and four walks to earn the victory.
Pitching: Swedberg (3IP, 0H, 2R, 1ER, 4K, 4BB), Powers (1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 0BB).
With the 2-0 start on Friday the Otters earned the opportunity to play in the championship game against the host Fargo North Spartans who also were 2-0 coming into the Saturday tilt. The game was as expected with three lead changes, but ultimately the seventh-graders prevailed in extra innings in dramatic walk-off fashion.
As they had all weekend, the seventh-graders jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the home half of the first inning as Fronning led off with a walk and scored on an RBI single by Thielke. A single by Johnson set the table for Holden Stenstrom and he came through with a clutch two-out single and a 3-0 early advantage.
Johnson got the start on the mound and held the Spartans to one run over the first two innings, but a couple of uncharacteristic defensive miscues in the third inning allowed the Spartans to get momentum and tie the game at four.
At the end of five innings, the score remained tied and extra innings were necessary to determine a champion. After a scoreless sixth, the California tie-breaker rule went into effect and the Spartans were able to manage a run and take their first lead of the day 5-4. The bottom half of the seventh proved to be the difference as Cam Wiederich started on second base and a perfectly placed bunt by Jacob Fronning advanced Wiederich to third and he scored on a throwing error, tying the game at 5-5. With Fronning on second and one out, Thielke got his third hit of the game scoring Fronning and walking-off the Spartans for the victory.
The Otters managed eight hits, (Fronning 2-3, Thielke 3-4, Johnson 1-3, Powers 1-2, Stenstrom 1-3).
Pitching: Johnson (3IP, 2 H, 4R, 1ER, 5K, 3BB), Wiederich (1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 1BB), Powers (2IP, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 1BB), Isaiah Holmes (1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB).
Head coach Dave Saggerhorn commented that he was especially proud of his team’s performance as they have only had one outdoor practice this spring.
“These kids show up with a positive attitude and work hard and that hard work was rewarded this weekend,” Saggerhorn said.
The Otters get back to the diamond this week with a double header in Perham on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.