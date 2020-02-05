CALLAWAY — In a great day for Nordic skiing, Fergus Falls skier Tucker Henkes punched his ticket to the state tournament as he finished 11th overall at the Section 8 meet at Maplelag Resort Tuesday.
“Tucker has worked extremely hard to be in great physical shape,” Otter co-head coach Josh Scharnberg said. “Not only that, but he is a student of the sport and consistently works on the more technical aspects of Nordic skiing. He is a dedicated, loyal, and humble member of our team. As coaches, we’re super proud of him and we’re honored to be on this journey with him.”
The event is two races with a pursuit race, which has skiers race in a 4.7K freestyle race followed by a 5.3K classic race after a two-hour rest.
Henkes finished with a time of 28:58 as he recorded a time of 14:17 in the freestyle race and 14:41 in the classic race.
Also competing for the Fergus Falls boys was Anders Anthonisen-Brown (21st, 30:10), David Ronnevik (32nd, 31:14) Luke Schroeder (44th, 32:58), Kolsen Papon (54th, 34:30), Nicholas Flugstad (67th, 38:14) and Oliver Thorson (69th, 39:48).
The Otters (296) would place sixth overall, while Sartell-Cathedral (381), Little Falls (363) and Bemidji (363) were in the top three.
In the girls’ race, the Otters would finish in eighth with a team score of 215. Moorhead (376), Brainerd (365) and Alexandria (364) went one, two and three.
Leading the way for the Otter girls was Annie Mayer (40:49) placing 45th, followed closing by teammate Anna Erickson (41:29) in 46th. Rounding out the Otter skiers were Emma Rund (48th, 41:57), Ahlea Mouser (5oth, 42:40), Brinn Donais (53rd, 44:04), Ella Mayer (56th, 46:38) and Emilie Carlson (60th, 50:50).
“We are extremely proud of our girls. They have worked so hard all season long, improved in their technique and increased in physical fitness. More importantly than all those, they have bonded and made solid friendships and memories that will last way longer than the records recorded above.
“The entire day was beautiful; it was a great day for skiing and a fitting end of the season for most of our skiers. Pursuit races are physically and mentally challenging. Probably the most difficult aspect for racers is determining how much energy she/he should exert in the first race and still keep enough energy for the second,” Scharnberg added.
Henkes will now compete in the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Thursday, Feb. 13.
Boys team results
1 Sartell Cathedral 381, 2 Little Falls 363, Bemidji 363, 4 Brainerd 349, 5 Moorhead 318, 6 Fergus Falls 296, 6 Detroit Lakes 247, 8 St. Cloud Tech 246, 9 Alexandria 237, 10 St. Cloud Apollo 187, 11 TrekNorth 127, 12 Willmar 124
Girls team results
1 Moorhead 376, 2 Brainerd 365, 3 Alexandria 364, 4 Bemidji 332, 5 Little Falls 316, 6 Sartell Cathedral 305, 7 St. Cloud Tech 281, 8 Fergus Falls 215, 9 Detroit Lakes 187, 10 St. Cloud Apollo 173, 11 Willmar 140, 12 TrekNorth 42.
