BIWABIK — Fergus Falls Nordic skier David Ronnevik closed out his 2021 season at the state cross country ski meet at Giants Ridge Friday.
Ronnevik finished 129th out of 155 skiers with a combined time of 24:43.7 in both a 4.1 km classic technique race and a 4.1 skate technique race.
“David is one of about 15 freshmen in a race that is mostly upperclassmen,” Otters head coach Joshua Scharnberg said. “Statewide, he placed 129th out of many hundreds of skiers. In short, that is awesome, his time is fantastic and David did a wonderful job! We are super proud of him and can’t wait to see what he’ll do in coming years.”
In comparison, Robbinsdale/Armstrong senior Roger Anderson won the meet with a time of 20:11.1.
“Overall, David has been a leader amongst his team and a great sportsman. All year long, David has had a super fun rivalry against John and Ryan Bergum from Detroit Lakes and a more secret personal goal of beating Nick Youso from Bemidji. On our team, David has kept a level head, and while he is excited about making state, he is never boastful. Those qualities earned hime the Ultimate Team Player award. This award is voted on by his peers and is given to athletes who not only work very hard individually but also keep a team mentality. Well done, David,” Scharnberg said.
