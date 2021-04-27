The Fergus Falls softball team celebrated the grand opening of their new fast-pitch softball field Tuesday. After the pageantry, the Otters would take on the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles in a home doubleheader.
In Game 1, the Otters used a three-run sixth inning to secure a 6-5 victory.
The Eagles scored in the top of the first, but the Otters responded with a run on their own as Madilyn Budke scored on a passed ball. St. Cloud Apollo scored two runs in the fourth, but yet again Fergus Falls answered Kacey Fredrickson hit an RBI-single and Rylynn Krein scored on an error.
The Eagles put pressure on the Otters with a run in the fifth and sixth, but the Otters put the game away with patient hitting. After the first two batters walked, Fredrickson tied the game with a two-run double and scored on a double steal attempt. It would take four batters for the Otters to close out the seventh and get the win.
Fredrickson led the Otters at the plate going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. She would also get the win pitching the entire game and striking out seven.
In the second game, the Otters struck early and late as they defeated the Eagles 10-2.
The Otters would score a run in the top of the first as Budke scored on a wild pitch and scored three runs in the second inning on walks and a passed ball. The Eagle would cut into the lead with a run in the home half of the second and third innings, but were unable to get anything else going.
Fergus Falls would add a run on a walk and an error in the fifth, and score four more runs in the seventh to close out the game.
Karyssa Eberle led Fergus Falls from the dish going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while teammate Laci Strom had two RBIs in the game.
Krein would get the win pitching the full game and striking out 10.
The Otters will be back in action at home Thursday as they welcome in the Alexandria Cardinals for a 4 p.m. doubleheader.
