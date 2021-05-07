A late surge in the sixth inning propel the Fergus Falls softball team to a 7-6 victory over the visiting Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday.
The two teams traded runs in the first inning, but the Otters would grab a 2-1 lead in the second on an Ashlyn Eckhoff RBI single. The Lumberjacks responded in the top of the third with a four-run inning that was aided by two errors and two wild pitches.
Fergus Falls looked to crawl back into the game as Rylynn Krein hit a solo home run in the fifth. Bemidji plated another run on three errors to hold a 6-3 lead entering the home half of the sixth. The Otters batted around the order and started the inning with six consecutive hits that plated four runs. A strong defensive effort in the seventh sealed the game for Fergus Falls.
“We’re starting to really get into the flow of competing for seven full innings,” Otters head coach Lisa Truax said. “We responded right away, got into trouble here and there defensively, but our bats were lively tonight. After losing the lead, Rylynn Krein’s home run jump started us once again. We had multiple players with multiple hits which keeps us in ball games.”
Eckhoff and Karyssa Eberle led the Otters at the plate as each went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Krein, Tori Ratz and Kellen Frigaard also had two hits in the win.
Krein would pick up the win as she pitched four innings of relief for Kacey Fredrickson. Krein finished with six strikeouts and one run scored on three hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.