SAUK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls softball team recorded a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader split against Sauk Rapids-Rice Monday.
In Game 1, the Storm came from behind to top the Otters 6-2.
In the first inning, the Otters put two runs on the board as Laci Strom ripped a single into right field. That would be the last runs scored until late in the game as the Storm took advantage of errors and walks before a grand slam ended the game.
“The first game was quite the shocker for us,” Otters head coach Lisa Truax said. “We came out swinging and scored a few in the first and then fell silent the rest of the game. SRR eventually found one pitch with bases loaded and two outs to launch over and end the game.”
Kacey Fredrickson took the loss for the Otters pitching 6 2/3 innings, striking out 11 and allowing one earned on seven hits.
In the second game, the Otters rebounded as they used a trio of two-run innings to win 6-2.
The first three innings were scoreless, but Fergus Falls struck in the bottom of the fourth with two runs. Elizabeth Moxness and Karyssa Eberle each recorded an RBI in the inning. Strom and Gabby Brimhall knocked in two more runs in the fifth to push the lead to 4-0. The Storm scored a run in the top of the sixth, but Fergus Falls plated two more runs on Rylynn Krein and Strom doubles. Sauk Rapids added one last run in the seventh.
“Luckily the girls rebounded quickly and found their bats. We had multiple players getting solid strokes on the ball for extra base hits. Krein tossed a gem and the defense backed her up,” Truax said.
Strom led the Otters at the plate going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Tori Ratz and Krein each had two hits.
Krein got the win on the mound pitching seven innings, striking out 13 and allowing two runs on five hits.
The Otters will return home Thursday as they host Barnesville in a 5 p.m. showdown.
