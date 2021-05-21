It was a tale of two games Friday as the hosting Fergus Falls softball split with St. Cloud Tech.
In Game 1, the Tech Tigers claimed a 12-4 victory over the Otters.
The Tigers would plate two runs in the top of the first, but the Otters responded with a run in the home half as Laci Strom knocked in a run. Tech would add two more runs in the third, but Fergus Falls again responded in the bottom of the fourth as the Otters plated three runs with two outs to tie the game 4-4.
That would be the last time the home team threatened as Tech scored four runs in both the sixth and seventh inning to seal the game.
Karyssa Eberle, Gabby Brimhall and Rylynn Krein were the only Otters with hits in the game.
Kacey Fredrickson took the loss for Fergus Falls pitching seven innings, striking out four and allowing five earned runs on 11 hits.
The Otters committed nine errors in the game.
In the nightcap, Fergus Falls used an eight-run fifth inning to top St. Cloud Tech 10-1.
In the top of the first, the Otters would score a run on a Krein single. Fergus Falls added another run in the fourth as Elizabeth Moxness knocked in Brimhall to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers responded with a run in the home half of the inning to cut the lead to one.
In the fifth, the Otters saw 13 batters get an opportunity and the team scored eight runs, putting the game out of reach. Tori Ratz (2), Krein (2), Strom, Kellen Frigaard (2) and Madilyn Budke all provided RBIs in the inning.
Krien led he Otters at the plate going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Frigaard and Ratz also had two RBIs in the win.
Krein would get the win pitching seven innings, striking out six and allowing one run on five hits.
The Otters will be back in action next week as they welcome in Thief River Falls for a 5 p.m. game Tuesday.
