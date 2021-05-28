BARRETT — The Fergus Falls softball team closed out their regular season with an 8-3 victory over West Central Area Friday.
The Otters would take an early lead as they scored four runs in the first inning. The Knights responded with two runs in the home half of the inning to cut the lead to 4-2.
Fergus Falls added to the lead with a run in the third and three in the fourth. West Central Area scored the final run of the game in the sixth inning.
Laci Strom led the Otters at the plate going 3-for-4 with tow runs and an RBI, while teammate Gabby Brimhall went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Rylynn Krein picked up the win on the mound pitching all seven innings, striking out 11 and allowing three runs on two hits.
Claire Stark took the loss as she pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up four runs on no hits.
The Otters defense committed four errors, while the Knights committed five.
