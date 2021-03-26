The Fergus Falls Otter Squirt B1 team traveled to Moorhead over the weekend to participate in the 2021 Eli Johnson Memorial Squirt B Tournament.
Friday, the Otters played against the Owatonna B Blue team. There were three goals in the first period, the first by Landon Noon assisted by Parker Kantrud, the second by Braden Lunde assisted by Kantrud and the third by Aadreyan Lopez assisted by Cameron Peterson. In the second period there were two goals, the first by Carson Anderson and the second by Chase Johnston assisted by Lunde. In the third period there were four goals, the first by Johnston assisted by Noon, second by Lopez assisted by Anderson, third by Anderson and fourth by Johnston assisted by Lunde. The Otters won 9-3.
Saturday Fergus Falls played two games, the first game was against Edina. There were three goals by the Otters, the first by Corban Proffit, second by Cade Johnson and third by Aadreyan Lopez assisted by Parker Kantrud. The Otters lost 5-3.
The second game Saturday Fergus Falls made a comeback playing against the Owatonna B White team. The Otters scored three goals in the first period, the first by Lunde assisted by Johnston, second by Lunde and third by Anderson assisted by Lopez. In the second period the Otters scored five goals, the first by Lopez assisted by Proffit, second by Anderson assisted by Kantrud, third by Lopez, fourth by Peterson assisted by Noon and fifth by Peterson. No goals were scored by either team in the third period. Fergus Falls won the game 8-1 landing them into the running for the third place championship game.
Sunday the Otters played in the championship game against Detroit Lakes B Black team. The first period Fergus Falls scored one goal by Braden Lunde. No goals were scored in the second period by either team. In the third period the Otters scored two goals, the first by Aadreyan Lopez assisted by Parker Kantrud and the second by Lunde. The Otters won the game 3-0 bringing home a third place tournament trophy.
Levi Klaksvick was goalie for the Otters during the tournament. Klaksvick had 27 saves Friday, 17 saves during the first game Saturday, four saves the second game Saturday and 13 saves Sunday finishing the tournament with a shutout against Detroit Lakes. Klaksvick had a total of 61 saves during the tournament.
The Otters Squirt B1 team is sponsored by Quality Circuit and is coached by Jay Lunde, Toby Johnson and Luke Johnston.
