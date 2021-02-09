The Minnesota Motors Squirt B2 hockey team was in action again this weekend posting solid results on home ice. Friday Fergus Falls hosted the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades. Scoring the first goal of the night was Camden Casey with an assist from Jayden Diaz. The second goal in the first period came from Kale Johnson unassisted. Going into the second period the Blades scored, but quickly followed by a goal from William Mikkelson with an assist from Kale Johnson and Andrew Lee. Kale Johnson scored the fourth goal of the evening for the Otters. Fifth Goal went to Blaine Cederberg. Kale Johnson scored the sixth goal followed by a goal from Camden Casey (assist by Breck Nelson) and finished with one more goal by Kale Johnson. Goal tender Cullen Alt had 16 saves. Final score was Fergus Falls Otters 8, BW Blades 1.
Saturday’s home matchup versus Brainerd proved to be another goal-filled affair. Brainerd came into the game scoring the first goal in the first period. The Otters were quick to score after with a goal from Breck Nelson. Brainerd scored again in the first period. Followed with a goal from Kale Johnson. Going into the second period Brainerd scored, followed once again with a goal from the Otters’ Kale Johnson. Brainerd scored their fourth goal of the game in the second period, but also followed up with a goal from the Otters’ Breck Nelson. There were no goals scored in the third period bringing the game into overtime! The overtime win was celebrated by the Otter team as Kale Johnson scored with an assist by Kai Ebert. Goaltender Cullen Alt had an outstanding performance with 35 saves. Final score was Fergus Falls Otters 5, Brainerd 4.
