The Fergus Falls Squirt C hockey team competed at the 2020 International Squirt Tournament in Fargo, this past weekend. The tournament consists of 80 teams from across the United States.
The Otters played a total of five games during the tournament.
The first game Friday was against Grand Forks. The game was close with no goals by Fergus in the first two periods, but ending with a 2-2 tie score with goals by Otter Keaton Babolian and Aadreyan Lopez. The game ended in an overtime goal with Grand Forks winning 3-2. The second game Friday was against Fargo's Angels squirt white team. The Otters scored four goals during the fist period, the first by Cameron Peterson with assist by Bobby Baker and Ty Jyrkas, the second goal by Keaton Babolian, the third goal by Corban Proffit and the fourth goal by Lopez. During the second period there were two goals, one by Babolian and the second by Easton Eckhoff assist by Cohan Mannie. The third period there were three goals, the first by Jayden Diaz with assist from Babolian and Proffit, the second by Jyrkas with assist by Proffit and the third by Jyrkas with assist by Eckhoff and Babolian. The Otters won 9-1.
Saturday morning the Otters played the Dickinson Squirt White team. During the first period Fergus Falls scored a goal by Otter Bobby Baker with assist by Lopez. The second period Dickinson was able to score two goals against the Otters putting the in the lead. During the last seven minutes of the third period, the Otters made a comeback scoring four goals. The first goal by Babolian, the second by Jyrkas, the third by Parker Kantrud and the fourth by Lopez. The Fergus Falls Otters won the game 5-2. The second game Saturday, the Otters played against the Foothills Colorado Flyers. The first two periods the Otters battled the Flyers with no goals. During the third period, Otter Lopez scored a goal. Otter goalie Cullen Alt had 24 saves total for the game. The Colorado Flyers won 6-1.
Sunday morning the Otters played the Bismark Capitals Squirt B team. The first period there were no goals by either team. During the second period there were four goals, the first by Bobby Baker with assist by Peterson, the second and third by Lopez and the fourth by William Mikkelson with assist by Jayden Diaz. The third period there were three goals, the first by Baker with assist by Babolian, the second by Baker and the third by Lopez. The Otters won the game 7-1.
During all five games Otter goalie Cullen Alt had a total of 61 saves. He also won third place in the goalie skills competition.
The Fergus Falls Squirt C's won the third-place trophy in the Diamond bracket.
The Fergus Falls team is coached by Mathew Cederberg,Thomas Cederberg and Wade Jyrkas.
The Fergus Falls Squirt C Otters are sponsored by MN Motor Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.