Fergus Falls swimmer Sean Edman qualified for Class A boys’ swimming and diving meet at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center March 18-20 after qualifying at the Section 5A meet Saturday.
Edman took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay but finished with a qualifying time of 1:49.50.
“Congratulations to Sean Edman on qualifying by state cut time for the state meet in the 200 freestyle,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “Sean swam a smart race and really pushed himself to an awesome time.”
Other top individual finishes included Edman in the 100 freestyle (fifth, 50.37), Christian Reed in the 500 freestyle (ninth, 5:27.41) and 200 freestyle (12th, 1:58.85), Ryan Aanerud in the 100 backstroke (ninth, 1:01.68), Micah Zosel in the 200 IM (13th, 2:24.62) and 100 breaststroke (13th, 1:14.89), Logan Rott in the 100 butterfly (15th, 1:06.74), Matthew Tuel in the 500 freestyle (16th, 5:57.10) and Tyler Kubela in the 50 freestyle (16th, 24.28).
In the relay events, the 400 freestyle team of Reed, Kubela, Aanerud and Edman (3:32.74) came in fourth. The Otters relay teams had two sixth-place finishes from 200 medley team of Aanerud, Zosel, Rott and Kubela (1:54.42) and the 200 freestyle team of Kubela, Zosel, Reed and Edman (1:38.39).
“We had a great meet today with over 20 individual season best times. I couldn't be prouder of the boys and the hard work they put in this season under strange circumstances.
“I was really happy for Ryan Aanerud and Christian Reed. Even though they finished outside the Top 8 medals, they had big time drops and finished the season on high note. Our 400 freestyle relay gave the best effort I have seen from them all year. They had a real shot at third place and a chance at state but came up just short,” Hansen added.
The Otters (146) finished sixth overall as a team with Sartell-St.Stephen (562), Alexandria (456) and Bemidji (290) taking the top three spots.
