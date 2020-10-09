The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team closed out its dual season Thursday as they traveled to take on Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Storm proved to be a difficult foe for the Otters as the host picked up a 109-77 victory.
“We ended our dual season with a great meet against Sauk,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “The Otters performed 17 best times. We couldn’t ask for a better team that supported each other while working hard in the pool. Considering the guidelines we have had through this pandemic, these girls continually showed themselves. We are thankful that we have been able to swim while counting our blessing throughout the season.”
Emma Koeckeritz would lead the Otters in the pool as she won two events taking firsts in the 50 freestyle (26.60) and 100 backstroke (1:08.78), while teammate Emilie Carlson took first in the 200 IM (2:26.20) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:07.78).
Other top individual performances included Olivia Herzberg in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:20.18), Lianna Jepson in the 100 freestyle (second, 1:01.81), Nori Donais in diving (second, 174.05), Aisling Cox in the 200 IM (third, 2:33.07), Annie Mayer in the 50 freestyle (third, 28.00) and Alexis Wellman in the 200 freestyle (third, 2:17.49).
In the relay events, the 200 freestyle team of Carlson, Jepson, Koeckeritz and Karlie Petersen captured first (1:49.45), while the 200 medley team of Cox, Herzberg, Petersen and Emily Werner (2:11.06) finished in second.
The Otters will now prepare for sections on Oct. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.