The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team picked up a Central Lakes Conference victory in their final regular-season dual Thursday as the Otters topped St. Cloud Apollo 109-76.
“Great to go on the road and get a win, especially heading into our conference and section meets,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “Also fun for the boys to win 8 of 12 varsity events. I thought we swam better on Tuesday against Melrose/Sauk Centre, but we still had 15 season-best times so that was a nice surprise.”
Sean Edman and Christian Reed each had great meets as they both picked up two individual wins. Edman would take the top spot in the 50 freestyle (23.96) and 100 freestyle (51.98), while Reed grabbed gold in 500 freestyle (5:57.60) and the 200 freestyle (2:12.81). Noah Osborn also recorded a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.19 and a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle (53.83).
Other top individuals for Fergus Falls were Will Pawlowski in the 100 butterfly (second, 1:01.33) and 200 IM (second, 2:20.27), Ryan Aanerud in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:06.72), Steven Wohlenhaus in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:15.81) and in the 200 IM (third, 2:29.04), Logan Rott in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:18.86) and Tyler Kubela in the 50 freestyle (third, 24.38).
In the relay events, the Otters claimed six top-three finishes. In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Edman, Kubela, Reed and Osborn (3:52.74) took first, followed by the team of Pawlowski, Aanerud, Max Nacke and Ty Butler (3:55.47). In the 200 medley, Osborn, Wohlenhaus, Kubela and Nacke (1:57.57) finished first, while the team of Aanerud, Rott, Butler and Micah Zosel (2:02.19) took third. The team of Pawlowski, Zosel, Butler and Edman (1:42.52) captured first in the 200 freestyle relay, while the team of Wohlenhaus, Aanerud, Reed and Alec Richards (1:47.43) took third.
The Otters will now prepare for the CLC Championship meet in Willmar on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.