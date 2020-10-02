As the season nears a close and teams ramp up for postseason play, the Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team are making a splash in competition.
This year, the Otters have seen a bevy of swimmers come into their own. Head coach Joyce Monk has seen strong performances from Nori Donais, Emily Werner, Emilie Carlson, Olivia Herzberg Lianna Jepson, Emma Koeckeritz, Aisling Cox, Annie Mayer, Karlie Petersen and Alexis Wellman.
The team has also seen strong performances from Ava Werner, Daphnie Nadgwick, Mayah Fear, Abigail Gronwold and Raquel Prody, at the varsity and JV level.
But while the team has avoided the usual pitfalls, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the season anything but usual.
“We cannot have spectators,” Monk said of the meets. “We cannot swim every other lane, masks must be worn except when in the pool, we must stay on our team side. No fist bumps.”
This hasn’t stopped the Otters from performing in the pool as many meets have seen swimmers and divers take the top three positions in events and improve on personal bests.
Some of the other changes that the team has made this season include the number allowed in the pool during practice, no sharing of equipment and checks before practice.
“They are doing great. Trying their best to follow rules concerning distancing and masks, but for the most part are doing well in adjusting,” Monk said.
Monk is assisted by Rachel Cox, Andrew Kowalski and Jason Schuetzle.
