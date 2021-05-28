The Fergus Falls track and field teams closed out their regular season Thursday with a home dual meet against St. Cloud Apollo.
“The weather held off to make for very mild but cool conditions,” Otter girls head coach Niki Welde said. “We were thankful to see the wind settle down and allow for a good night of competition.”
The Otter girls were very successful in the relay events as they won all four and had another team finish in second. The 4x100 team of Ashlynn Fronning, Megan Tossett, Talia Nelson and Anna Anderson (56.29) won the event, while the team of Sarah Nordlund, Siiri Smestad, Ella Metcalf and Ella Starzl (56.92) finished as runners-up. The 4x200 team of Isabelle Stregge, Ainsley Hansen, Rebecca Schindler and Siiri Smedstad (1:58.74), the 4x400 team of Stregge, Hansen, Schindler and Emily Nuss (4:31.70), and the 4x800 team of Olivia Swanson, Hannah Scharnberg, Naomi Dummer and Brooklyn Berge (12:04.34) all captured first-place finishes.
Individually, Svea Smedstad was a multiple event winner for Fergus Falls as she took first in the shot put (34-09) and discus (101-11). Other first-place finishers for the Fergus Falls girls were Nordlund in the 300 meter hurdles (57.60), Starzl in the high jump (4-10), MaKayla Huus in the pole vault (8-00), Hansen in the long jump (15-09.25), Dummer in the 1600 meter run (6:21.84), Nuss in the 800 meter run (2:26.97) and Anika Eldien in the 100 meter hurdles (19.23).
Other top individual performances came from Starzl in the 100 meter dash (second, 14.19) and long jump (third, 14-02), Eldien in the high jump (second, 4-06) and 200 meter dash (third, 31-00), Sierra Hatlewick in the 400 meter dash (second, 1:08.11), Scharnberg in the 1600 meter run (6:38.63), Hansen in the 200 meter dash (second, 29.85), Tossett in the triple jump (second, 31-01.5), Nuss in the triple jump (third, 30-11.75), Nordlund in the 100 meter hurdles (third, 19.77), Swanson in the 400 meter dash (third, 1:09.12) and Siiri Smestad in the 100 meter dash (third, 14.24).
In the boys’ meet, the Otters would edge the Eagles 75-69.
“It has been a group effort to have all of these meets at home, in a usual season we would only host two, maybe three meets,” Otter boys head coach Derek Meyer said. “We could not have pulled this off without the tremendous help of the parents of athletes, family and community members that countlessly gave back to our program, thank you to all of them!
“The boys had a nice rounding of performances all over today. Along with the overall team performance, some athletes had some strong individual performances as well.”
Jordan Lee and Alex Jensen each picked up multiple wins for the Otters in the meet with Lee winning the 100 meter dash (12.24) and 110 meter hurdles (18.24), while Jensen won the shot put (52-04.25) and discus (131-11). Landon Thacker (pole vault, 11-03), Isaac Job (200 meter dash, 25.52), Owen Spain (400 meter dash, 56.44) and Jacob Kettner (300 meter hurdles, 49.78) were also first-place finishes for the Otters in the meet.
Other top finishers included Lee in the pole vault (second, 10-06), Darius Lockett in the triple jump (37-00.5), Owen Babolian in the 100 meter hurdles (second, 19.95) and 100 meter dash (third, 12.39), Layten Drouillard in the discus (second, 108-01) and shot put (third, 33-08.5), Jordan Sitagata in the shot put (second, 40-01), Matthew Tuel in the 3200 meter run (second, 12:08.45), Conrad Lobb in the 1600 meter run (second, 4:52.04), Tommy Erickson in the 800 meter run (second, 2:21.40), Kolsen Papon in the 800 meter run (third, 2:36.76), Shane Zierden in the triple jump (third, 35-05) and high jump (third, 5-00) and Thacker in the discus (third, 103-03).
In the relay events, the Otters saw five teams take top three honors. The 4x800 team of David Ronnevik, Erickson, Jaden Miller and Lobb (9:31.04) took first, while the team of William Nuss, Alex Burrows, Logan Bredenberg and Adrian Blondeau (10:53.54) finished in second. The 4x100 team of Lee, Babolian, Job and Keisen Wick (46.85) and the 4x400 team of Lobb, Spain, Ronnevik and Jaden Miller (4:02.42) each had runner-up finishes, while the 4x400 team of Burrows, Kettner, Lockett and Logan Rott (4:13.36) took third.
“We celebrated our seniors tonight for Senior Night,” Welde said. “Those include Anna Anderson, Brooklyn Berge, Anika Eldien, Natalie Fransen, Ashlyn Fronning, Sierra Hatlewick, Makayla Huus, Ama Koeckritz, Emily Nuss, Svea Smestad, Isabella Stregge and, from the boys’ team, Kolsen Papon.
Next week the Otters move into the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet in Sauk Rapids.
“We will look into next week to continue our best performances and compete at our conference championship with the CLC. We will be traveling to Sauk Rapids on June 3 to compete against nine other teams. This will be our largest meet this season. It will be great to see all of our competition,” Meyer said.
