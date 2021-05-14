SARTELL — The Fergus Falls track and field teams competed in a Central Lakes Conference meet in Sartell Thursday.
“I believe this was the first meet where it felt like spring,” Otter girls’ head coach Niki Welde said. “Great weather brought great results. We had 22 season best performances tonight. It was also nice to go on the road and not be the host team. We are home the next two weeks in a row again now.”
For the Otter girls, Emily Nuss and Svea Smedstad led the way with multiple first-place finishes. Nuss would win the 1,600 meter run (5:24.20), the 3,200 meter run (12:17.97) and the triple jump (33-03.5), while Smedstad took first in both the shot (37-02) and discus (109-06).
Other top finishers for the Fergus Falls girls were Makayla Huus in the pole vault (first, 8-06), Ainsley Hansen in the high jump (first, 5-04) and long jump (second, 16-02.5), Macee Butler in the shot put (second, 30-00) and discus (third, 83-08), Anika Eldien in the high jump (second, 4-10) and Anna Anderson in the 200 meter dash (second, 28.61).
The 4x100 relay team of Anderson, Eldien, Huus and Megan Tossett took first in the event with a time of 55.53.
In the boys’ meet, Alex Jensen would win both the shot put (52-06) and the discus (148-11).
Other individuals placing in the top three for the Fergus Falls boys were Conrad Lobb in the 1,600 meter run (second, 4:50.22) and the 3,200 meter run (second, 11:23.46), Alex Burrows in the 400 meter dash (second, 1:00.96), Isaac Job in the 200 meter dash (second, 25.53),Owen Spain in the 400 meter run (third, 1:02.18), Keisen Wick in the 200 meter dash (third, 25.68), Landon Thacker in the pole vault (third, 11-00) and the long jump (third, 17-05), Jordan Lee in the 100 meter dash (third, 12.15) and Jaden Miller in the 1,600 meter run (third, 4:51.29).
The Otters will return home Thursday, May 20 for a home meet beginning at 2 p.m.
