The Fergus Falls track and field teams played host to the Willmar Cardinals Thursday at the Kennedy Secondary track. The Otters would have several individual standout performances, but the visiting Cardinals would take both the boys’ and girls’ meets.
In the girls’ meet, the Cardinals defeated the Otters 86-59.
Senior Fergus Falls thrower Svea Smedstad broke her own school shot put record with a throw of 39-feet-9 to win the event. “I really believe she is not done improving that record,” Otters girls head coach Niki Welde said. Smedstad previous broke the record with a throw of 38-03. Smedstad would also take first in the discus with a throw of 106-05.
Teammate Emily Nuss picked up individual wins in the triple jump (33-01.25) and 300 hurdles (51.54), while Ainsley Hansen won the high jump (5-02) and MaKayla Huus won the pole vault (8-06).
Other top performers for the Fergus Falls girls were Ashlyn Fronning in the 100 meter dash (second, 13.69), Anna Anderson in the 200 meter dash (second, 28.53), Emilie Carlson in the 400 meter dash (second, 1:06.22), Emma Koeckeritz in the 800 meter run (second, 2:52.64), Hansen in the long jump (second, 15-00.5), Anika Eldien in the long jump (third, 14-04), Amelia Olson in the 100 meter dash (third, 13.99) and Rebecca Schindler in the 400 meter dash (third, 1:10.14).
The girls would also place in the top two in all four relay events. The 4x200 team of Schindler, Carlson, Anderson and Talia Nelson (1:59.71) and the 4x400 team of Nuss, Hansen, Schindler and Carlson (4:31.04) finished in first, while the 4x100 team of Hansen, Makayla Huus, Anderson and Eldien (58.04) and Koeckeritz, Hannah Scharnberg, Sonja Lahti and Naomi Dummer (12:06.70) had runner-up finishes.
In the boys’ events, Willmar topped Fergus Falls 116-29.
“This was our second competition of the week and has kept us busy,” Otters boys coach Derek Meyer said. “Some athletes were in some different events this meet to take a break and recover. The weather was warmer and windy at times with gusts of 20 mph.”
Alex Jensen continues his strong early season performance as he won the shot put (50-10) and discus (131-07). Teammates Luke Newman and Landon Thacker also topped the podium as Newman (5-10) won the high jump, and Thacker (10-0) won pole vault. Newman would also finish as the runner-up in the triple jump (28-05.5).
Other top performers were Jacob Kettner in 300 meter hurdles (second, 53.96), Tommy Erickson in the 300 meter hurdles (third, 54.35) and Alex Burrows in the 800 meter run (third, 2:30.36).
In the relay event, the Otters 4x400 team of Owen Spain, Logan Rott, Jacob Kettner and David Ronnevik picked up a first-place finish with a time of 4:13.44, while the 4x800 team of Tommy Erickson, Conrad Lobb, Jaden Miller and Ronnevik (9:27.05) grabbed first in their race. The 4x100 relay team of Christopher Menze, Jose Rodriguez, Rott and Aiden Shern (56.27) would take second.
The Otters will continue their home dual season as they welcome in Rocori at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.