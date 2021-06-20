ST. MICHAEL — The Fergus Falls Otters saw three members of their track and field team place at the Class AA state meet Saturday.
Sophomore Alex Jensen took third in the shot put with a throw of 53-feet-10.25-inches, while teammates Ainsley Hansen (5-04) took fourth in the high jump and Svea Smedstad (38-06.25) took fifth in the shot put.
In Class A, several area schools had members place in the top 10.
Otter Tail Central’s Grace VanErp finished in third in the triple jump with an accumulated leap of 37-09. VanErp also competed in the long jump (16-04.5) but did not advance, and was on the Bulldogs 4x200 meter relay team with Erika Heibel, Brooke Hovland and Ally Hart (1:49.75).
Pelican Rapids’ 4x400 meter relay team of Tatianna Wiley, Tori Stephenson, Anna Stephenson and Chloe Paulson (4:08.93) finished in sixth, while Wiley (59.51) took eighth in the 400 meter dash.
In the boys’ meet, Rothsay’s Colby Larson (20-00.75) finished in ninth in the long jump, while the Pelican Rapids 4x200 relay team of Carter Johnson, Sebastian Centeno, Hunter Williams and Jesus Moreno (1:33.97) finished in 10th.
