The Fergus Falls track and field teams hosted the Rocori Spartans in a Central Lakes Conference dual Thursday.
For the Fergus Falls girls’ team, there were several members who picked up first-place finishes.
Svea Smedstad and Ainsley Hansen each picked up multiple firsts in the meet. Smedstad won both the shot put (36-feet-11) and discus (106-09), while Hansen was on the top of the podium in the high jump (5-02) and long jump (15-11).
Joining Smedstad and Hansen placing first was Ashlyn Fronning in the 100 meter dash (12.85) and Emily Nuss in the 1600 meter race (5:24.94)
Other top individual finishers for the Otters were Nuss in the triple jump (second, 32-01) and 300 hurdles (second, 50.00), MaKayla Huus in the pole vault (8-06), Aisling Cox in discus (second, 80-05), Anika Eldien in the high jump (third, 4-10) and Megan Tossett in the triple jump (third, 30-0.75).
In the relay events, the Otter girls recorded three runner-up finishes. The 4x400 team of Hansen, Nuss, Rebecca Schindler and Isabelle Stregge (4:29.28), the 4x200 team of Stregge, Anna Anderson, Talia Nelson and Sierra Hatlewick (2:01.75) and 4x100 team of Anderson, Eldien, Tossett and Fronning (56.97) all took second.
“Tonight brought many great personal bests in cool windy conditions,” Otter girls’ head coach Niki Welde said.
The Otter boys had several strong individual showings in the meet.
Luke Newman recorded three first-place finishes in the meet as he won the triple jump (38-07.75), long jump (18-01.25) and high jump (5-04). Joining Newman with multiple wins was Alex Jensen in the shot put (54-00) and discus (149-00), and Jordan Lee in the 100 meter dash (11.78) and 110 hurdles, 18.96).
Other top individual finishes included Conrad Lobb in the 1600 meter run (first, 5:02.37), Landon Thacker in the pole vault (first, 10-06) and long jump (second, 16-03), Jaden Miller in the 1600 meter run (second, 5:02.38), Owen Babolian in the 110 hurdles (second, 20.31), Matthew Tuel in the 3200 meter run (second, 12:02.08), Jacob Kettner in the 300 hurdles (second, 51.13), Layten Drouillard in the discus (second, 117-09), Tommy Erickson in the 800 meter run (third, 2:24.37), Owen Spain in the 400 meter dash (second, 58.62), Isaac Job in the 200 meter dash (third, 24.80), Shane Zierden in the long jump (third, 16-02.75) and Lee in the pole vault (third, 9-0).
In the relay events, the 4x800 team of Erickson, Lobb, Miller and David Ronnevik took first with a time of 9:26.93. The 4x400 team of Kettner, Ronnevik, Spain and Logan Rott (4:09.92) and the 4x100 team of Job, Lee, Babolian and Keisen Wick (47.71) each placed second.
The Otters will be back on the road as they travel to Sartell for a 3 p.m. meet Thursday, May 13.
