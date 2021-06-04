SAUK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed in the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Thursday.
The Otter boys were led by Alex Jensen as the sophomore won both the shot put (54-07.75) and discus (135-02). Teammate Jordan Lee was the only other Fergus Falls boy to place in the top three as he took third in the pole vault (12-03).
For the girls’ team, Ainsley Hansen was the lone first-place winner as she won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-3-inches.
Other top performers for the girls were Svea Smedstad with runner-up finish in the shot put (36-03.75) and took sixth in the discus (100-10), and Emily Nuss with two fourth-place finishes in the 1600 meter run (5:38.39) and 300 meter hurdles (49.45) and sixth in the triple jump (33-05).
Jensen (shot put, discus), Lee, Hansen and Smedstad (shot put) received all-conference honors, while Nuss (1600 meter, 300 meter hurdles, triple jump), and Smedstad (discus) received honorable mentions.
The Otters will now turn their focus to the first day of the Section 8AA meet at Sartell on Wednesday.
