The Fergus Falls Prairie’s Edge Dental 10U A hockey team hosted two games against Alexandria before traveling to Bemidji Jan. 19.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Otter girls faced off against the Cardinals of Alexandria. In Game 1, the home team outshot the Cards 10-2 in the first period, but it was the visitors who scored first. In the second, Maddison Brimhall scored in the first minute, with an assist to Anna Sem. The Otters’ lead would be short lived, with Alex scoring just two minutes later to pull back in front, and again to open the third. Brimhall and Sem would team up one more time in the third period, with an assist also going to Averie Tonneson, but the score would end 3-2 in favor of the Cardinals. The Prairie’s Edge home team outshot the visitors 23-14 in the match.
In Saturday’s Game 2, the maroon and gold were ready to avenge their prior loss. The first period ended scoreless, with just five shots for the Otters and four for Alexandria. In the second, however, Brimhall was back at it again, scoring four minutes in, off a nice assist from Evelyn Wedll. Wedll took her turn to score less than two minutes later, with assists from Ella Lee and Tonneson. Brimhall earned a solo shot to the net 30 seconds later, and Lydia Johnson made it Otter goal No. 4 in the second period, assisted by Maggie Greenagel. Finally, in the third, Brimhall made it a hat trick plus one with two unassisted wristers. With a final score of 6-0, Otter goalie Mia Olson earned 19 saves and the shutout.
Next up for the Prairie’s Edge girls was a road trip for two matches against an undefeated Bemidji 10U A team. Sunday, the Jacks hit the scoreboard first for the only goal of the first period. Brimhall scored for the visiting Otters in the second, but Bemidji pulled back in front before close of the period. In the third, Payton Wolden snuck a puck past the goalie, but a controversial interference call removed the goal from the scoresheets and left the Otters with a one-point deficit to close the game. Plagued by penalties in all three periods, Fergus Falls played some great defense but came up just short. Olson was fantastic in the net, with 30 saves earned for the visitors.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Lumberjacks had the Otters’ number. Whether due to the large number of penalties called in Game 1, or the speed of the Bemidji girls, the Otters struggled to keep up in the second game. Brimhall avoided the shutout in the final minute of period three for Fergus Falls, but the Jacks made it clear why they are undefeated at home, pulling away to a 9-1 victory.
Next the 10U Otters travel to Moorhead Friday, before a rematch against the Fargo Freeze Saturday, Jan. 25. They also look forward to another chance to hand Bemidji their first loss, on home ice Saturday, Feb. 8.
