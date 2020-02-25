The 12U B girls’ hockey team competed in the District 15 tournament this past weekend in Little Falls.
The first game of three on the weekend was against the Moorhead Orange team. The Otters started off a little sluggish as they gave up two goals in the first and trailed 2-1 heading into Period 2. However, it was all Otters after that point. The Otters scored five consecutive goals to earn their way to victory over Moorhead by a final score of 6-2. Rachel DeBrito started and finished the scoring for the Otters as she had a hat trick on the night. Two of her three goals were unassisted, the other one assisted by Emma Sandstrom. Otters’ Ava Eklund had a pair of goals in the game. One unassisted and one coming off the sticks of Atleigh Shol and Izzybelle Kenyon-Woessner. DeBrito and Hannah Johnson also teamed up to assist Shay Katzenmeyer with a goal. The Otters advanced to the next round to face off against No. 1 seeded Alexandria.
The next day the Otters were well rested and ready to go head to head against an extremely talented Alexandria team. The Otters played with a lot of heart and determination. Ava Noon started the scoring and DeBrito would add two more goals as the Otters stunned the No. 1 team just narrowly squeaking out a 3-2 victory. Even though the girls were excited about their win, they knew they had one more tough challenge ahead of them. They would have to take on a very balanced Moorhead Black team in the championship.
Sunday morning the Otters took to the ice trying for one more upset to secure the championship. As both teams exchanged two goals in the first period, there wouldn’t be much scoring after that. DeBrito and Johnson both scored for the Otters. Johnson was assisted by Katie Bergren. As the second and third periods came and went, no goals were made, but it was an action packed couple of periods. A total of 15 shots on goal by each team and three penalties by each team resulted in a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation. Both teams playing stubborn and not willing to give up a goal resulted in no one scoring in the first two overtime periods. It was in the third overtime when Moorhead Black’s Kali Engrbretson scored her second goal of the game, gave them the win and taking home first place. Ella “Stella” Sem was in net for a total of 66:54 minutes and saved 91% of shots of goal.
However, the Otter girls went home with their heads held high and will advance to regions which takes place in Lakeville Feb. 28-Mar 1.
Congratulations to the 12U B girls’ hockey team on an outstanding tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.