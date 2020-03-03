The Fergus Falls 10U A girls’ hockey team traveled to Wadena to compete in the 10U A District 15 championship. Entering the tournament with a 15-10-1 record, the girls were ready to claim the title after finishing second in 2019.
First for Fergus Falls were the Cardinals of Alexandria. With a record of 2-1-1 on the season series, it was clear that this would be a close match for the maroon and gold. The teams traded possession for the first period but neither scored; then, in the second period, Maggie Greenagel scored from defense to clear the zero. Maddison Brimhall then set the stage for Greenagel goal No. 2, providing some insurance for the Prairie’s Edge squad. The Otters played some disciplined hockey in their own zone to support goalie Mia Olson, who earned her fifth shutout of the season with 18 saves.
Next up on Saturday, the Otters rematched with Moorhead’s 10UA team. Coming off a decisive win against the Spuds less than a month prior, Fergus Falls looked to defend their 2-0 record. The fans got an early case of déjà vu with Greenagel scoring from a Brimhall assist early in the first, and then again less than two minutes later, this time assisted by Claire Duffy and Brinly Shol. In the second period, Lydia Johnson made good on a power-play set up from Shol to put the Otters in front 3-0. The Spuds snuck one past Olson to make it 3-1 before the Zamboni break, but it was all Otters again in the third: First, Evelyn Wedll scored from Anna Sem and Shol on the power play, with Greenagel earning the hat trick in the final five minutes for a final of 5-1. Shol earned the playmaker for three assists in one game.
With two wins on Saturday, the Prairie’s Edge girls were a lock for the district championship on Sunday. Late in the evening, the news came through that Moorhead would be the final hurdle in the pursuit for the championship. With another round of impressive forechecking by all 10 forwards, the Otters hit the scoreboard first with a Johnson goal from Kynzie Zender. Despite only three first-period shots on goal from Moorhead, one made its way to tie the score. In the second, the maroon and gold found their stride with some explosive scoring: Johnson earned her own hat trick, and Brimhall scored twice. Earning assists were Zender, Shol, Payton Wolden, Johnson and Greenagel. After starting the third period with a comfortable 6-1 lead, only the Spuds scored in the third for a final of 6-2. Both teams played some very physical hockey, with 24 combined penalty minutes assessed.
When asked for his thoughts on the tournament and season, coach Erik “EJ” Johnson said the following: “The girls worked so hard both on and off the ice during the season, and improved along their journey. It was so much fun getting to watch the girls celebrate on the ice today with the championship trophy, after beating both Moorhead and Alexandria.” The Prairie’s Edge Dental 2019-20 team finished the season with a record of 18-10-1.
