The Fergus Falls VFW Bantams went 2-1 on the final weekend of the regular season. They started the weekend by heading east on I-94 to take on District 15 leader and rival, Alexandria. The Otters got on the board first with a goal from Dakota Komestakes assisted by defenseman Bo Bring. Alexandria would show their strength and score the next five goals. The last tally of the second period came from Otter forward, Jax Katzenmeyer when he scored on the power play from linemate, Kellen Stenstrom. The third period belonged to the Cardinals as they added three more goals for a final score of 8-3. Fergus Falls goalie Ryan Nelson made 44 saves in the game.
Saturday brought the Wadena Wolverines to the Fergus Falls Community Ice Arena for an afternoon matchup. Otter forward Griffin Babolian started the scoring just 13 seconds into the game on an unassisted goal. The maroon and gold would score five more times in the first period. Aiden Lindgren scored from Babolian, Jax Katzenmeyer from Babolian, Kellen Stenstrom on the power play from Joey Johnson and Dakota Komestakes, Stenstrom from Babolian and Sam Dirkman, and Brayden Nelson from Ethan McGuiness. The Otters opened scoring in the second when Ethan McGuiness scored on the power play from defenseman Aiden Lindgren. The Wolverines initiated a comeback tallying the next three goals, until McGuiness ended it with a goal assisted by Brayden Nelson. Nelson would wrap up the scoring with an unassisted shorthanded goal with just under seven minutes to go in the game. Otter netminder Ryan Nelson came up with 17 saves in the game as Fergus Falls defeated Wadena 10-3.
The last regular season game was played Sunday on home ice. The Otters faced the Sauk Rapids – Rice Storm who they defeated on the road in the first game of the season. Kellen Stenstrom started the scoring for the Otters on a behind-the-back pass in the slot from Griffin Babolian. Less than a minute later, Bo Bring would add another Otter goal on a powerful blast from the point set up by Stenstrom. The two teams would trade goals the rest of the first period as Stenstrom added his second of the game and ended the frame with a 3-2 Fergus Falls lead. The second period brought more excitement as Babolian was awarded and scored on a penalty shot about six minutes in. The Storm would answer with a power-play goal to end the scoring for the second. Brayden Nelson notched the next two goals for the maroon and gold. The first one was unassisted and the next was shorthanded from Leighton Buckmeier. Sauk Rapids scored 11 seconds later. The Otters were leading 6-4 when they took a penalty with 43 seconds left in regulation. The Storm pulled their goalie with the face off in Otter territory, when Babolian intercepted the puck, and put a long shot in the back of the empty net just before the final buzzer. Ryan Nelson defended 21 shots and the Otters won 7-4.
The Fergus Falls VFW Bantam A’s will take on Moorhead on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Detroit Lakes at the District 15 Bantam A Tournament, followed by VFW Districts the following weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.