The Fergus Falls Otter VFW Bantam A team opened their season on Nov. 1, against the Willmar Cardinals. The Otters were excited to take the ice to show the Cardinals what they were made of. With 8:39 remaining in the first period Brayden Nelson fired a shot past the Cardinal goalie to put the Otters on the board. The goal was assisted by Gavin Geopferd and Sam Dirkman. The Otters were clearly fired up and ready to get ahead. Less than three minutes later, Nelson found the back of the net again, this time assisted by Shane Zierden. With minutes remaining in the first period Nelson Completed his hat trick by sinking another goal assisted by Michael Schmidt and Geopferd. At the last second an Otter player was sent to the penalty box. The final score of the first period was Otters 3, Cardinals 0.
Being short-handed with a player in the box, the Otters knew they needed to start the second period strong to keep the Cardinals from scoring. Just a minute into the period Luke Norgard sent a beautiful pass to Griffin Babolian who scored a short-handed goal. The Cardinals were called for too many players on the ice and the Otters got a power play. The Cardinals showing great defense and excellent goaltending were able to hold the Otters off. The Otters were able to get two more goals scored by Geopferd, who was assisted by Nelson. The last goal of the second period was scored by Zierden and assisted by Geopferd and Riley McGovern. The Otters ended the period with a 6-0 lead against the Cardinals.
The Otters came back to the third period unwilling to give up. They continued to show great teamwork. The Otters were able to get three more goals, scoring was Nelson from Zierden and Geopferd, Babolian from Norgard, and Schmidt from Dirkman. With just two minutes remaining in the game the Cardinals were not willing to give up. One of the cardinal players skated down the ice with the Otter team chasing him, he was determined to get a goal for the team. He took a shot but it was blocked by the Otter goalie Timothy Nanson. With Nanson recovering from an excellent save the puck sat in front of the Otter net. McGovern swooped in to get the puck out of the zone. The Otters were able to triumph over the Cardinals with a shutout win of 9-0.
Other contributing players on the team were Jack Welde, Davis Shol, Leighton Buckmeier, Adam Kennedy and Dakota Komestakes. The Otters are coached by Jerid Adamson and Aaron Geopferd.
The Otters will take a weekend break and face the Fargo Angels on Nov. 16 at the Fergus Falls Community Ice Arena at 5:45 p.m.
